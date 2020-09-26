Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 21,100 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,598.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 30,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$70,500.00.

Shares of TOT opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.74. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.91.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

