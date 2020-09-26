Traceability Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 73.9% against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

