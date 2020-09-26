TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer Purchases 5,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $23,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 186,775 shares in the company, valued at $881,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Charles Theuer purchased 10,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Charles Theuer purchased 30,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Charles Theuer purchased 44,743 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,931.09.

On Friday, August 14th, Charles Theuer purchased 100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Charles Theuer purchased 15,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCON shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

