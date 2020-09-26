TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 57,200 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 57,200 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $276,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 47,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $164,825.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,058 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $26,087.04.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 119,800 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $281,530.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 302,150 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 183,354 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,535.34.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

