Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Head to Head Survey

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrowGeneration and Tractor Supply’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowGeneration $79.00 million 9.09 $1.88 million $0.10 150.60 Tractor Supply $8.35 billion 1.94 $562.35 million $4.68 29.75

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than GrowGeneration. Tractor Supply is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrowGeneration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GrowGeneration has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tractor Supply has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GrowGeneration and Tractor Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowGeneration 0 0 0 0 N/A Tractor Supply 0 17 9 1 2.41

GrowGeneration currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.24%. Tractor Supply has a consensus target price of $131.73, indicating a potential downside of 5.37%. Given Tractor Supply’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tractor Supply is more favorable than GrowGeneration.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Tractor Supply shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of GrowGeneration shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Tractor Supply shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GrowGeneration and Tractor Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowGeneration 0.86% 4.44% 3.27% Tractor Supply 7.40% 45.25% 11.85%

Summary

Tractor Supply beats GrowGeneration on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 27, 2020, it operated a chain of 27 retail and commercial hydroponic/gardening centers, including 5 locations in Colorado, 4 locations in California, 4 locations in Michigan, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 1 location in Oregon, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 location in Rhode Island, 3 locations in Maine, 1 location in Florida, 1 distribution center in California, and an online e-commerce store. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of December 29, 2018, it operated 1,940 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Del's Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates Websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

