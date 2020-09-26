Trane (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Trane by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the second quarter worth approximately $34,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Trane by 173.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane by 7.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

TT stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.