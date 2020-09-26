Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

Trinseo has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $960.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

