TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Stock Position Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.21% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

