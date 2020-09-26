Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 133,100 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 160.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.67% of Vocera Communications worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

NYSE VCRA opened at $28.04 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $907.88 million, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $303,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $353,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,363. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

