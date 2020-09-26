Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 1,600 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock worth $131,404,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Medpace’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

