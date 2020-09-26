Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 47,600 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.53% of Lantheus worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 679,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $815.12 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

