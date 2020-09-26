Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 86,700 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.00% of Antares Pharma worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,886,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,469,190 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 780.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 754,597 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS opened at $2.69 on Friday. Antares Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.