Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PBF Energy by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,923 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $701.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Mizuho cut their price target on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $698,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 353,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,140. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

