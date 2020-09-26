Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

