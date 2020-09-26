Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,635,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Insiders sold a total of 31,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,522 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $144.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.