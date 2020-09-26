Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 62,900 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 127.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 11,128.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,196 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 93,955 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 27.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,301,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.