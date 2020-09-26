Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 86,700 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.00% of Antares Pharma worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.24. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

