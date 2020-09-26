Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Rayonier worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,525,000 after buying an additional 774,802 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Rayonier by 21.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,406,000 after purchasing an additional 941,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,161,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,867,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.