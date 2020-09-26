Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.45% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 700,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 210,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,181,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $876.95 million, a P/E ratio of 546.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

