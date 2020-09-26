Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 9,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 137,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 702.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 14.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

MEDNAX stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

