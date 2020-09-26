Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,103 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.46% of Maxar Technologies worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.