Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BRF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 49.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in BRF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BRF by 117.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRF alerts:

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.