Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,086,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE SWX opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.09.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.