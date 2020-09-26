Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,248.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 442,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,106,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,548,000.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $77,664.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

