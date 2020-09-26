Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.52% of Herc worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Herc by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,721,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,136,000 after buying an additional 180,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,081,000 after purchasing an additional 415,688 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,453,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 672,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth $15,744,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 3.34. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

