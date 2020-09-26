Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 160.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.67% of Vocera Communications worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $303,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $97,431.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,384 shares of company stock worth $1,702,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCRA. TheStreet raised Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

