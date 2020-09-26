Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 680.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 890,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 288.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 723,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

