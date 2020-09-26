Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.35% of Benefitfocus worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

