Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.71 Million Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USNA opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,883. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

