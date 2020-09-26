Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.92 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.51% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 301,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 920,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $18.32 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $929.23 million, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 54,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,138,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $644,330.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,599 shares of company stock worth $8,136,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

