Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $79.72 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

