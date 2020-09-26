Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $327.17 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $344.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.61 and a 200 day moving average of $260.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

