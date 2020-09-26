Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.15% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $380.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

