Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.11 Million Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 123.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. Roth Capital began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

