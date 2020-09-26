Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.12 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NYSE RHP opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

