Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.47.

RL stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

