Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of CVR Energy worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $12.52 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. ValuEngine lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

