Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW opened at $33.19 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

