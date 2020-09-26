Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $4.55 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.97.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.47 and a 1-year high of $207.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.