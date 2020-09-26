Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.78% of Enerplus worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 321,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 16,471.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

