Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,048 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 69,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 75,528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRI stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 3.34.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.86. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

