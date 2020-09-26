Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 17,100 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,282,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,926.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,029 shares of company stock worth $3,780,522 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

