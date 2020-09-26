Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 2,201 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 6,922.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,090 shares of company stock worth $4,716,593 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $186.47 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.33.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

