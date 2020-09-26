Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 4,771 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $46,000.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $194.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

