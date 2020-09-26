Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 653,400 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 148.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 974,809 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,049,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 941,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 392,281 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.