Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 81,600 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 111.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 168.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 117,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

Shares of FATE opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.