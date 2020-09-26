Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 56,600 Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fastly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

FSLY stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,409 shares in the company, valued at $28,213,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $367,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,549.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,736,778 shares of company stock valued at $144,654,438. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Inc provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

