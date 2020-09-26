Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of First Hawaiian worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. UBS Group cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.