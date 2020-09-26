Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.30% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after buying an additional 124,577 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $48,078,883 over the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

