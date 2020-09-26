Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

